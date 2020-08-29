Kid who runs miles for fallen officers to honor Tohono O’odham officer killed this past week

Orlando, FL (KVOA) - One child is making sure that those who have given their lives to protect their community are remembered.

Tonight he will be running one mile for Officer Bryan Brown who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Run Announcement 1 - Mile 604:Tomorrow Night (Saturday, 8/29) at 7:30PM ET (Weather Permitting), Zechariah will run... Posted by Running 4 Heroes Inc. on Friday, August 28, 2020

A Florida child named Zechariah runs one mile for every fallen officer in the line of duty, and has a non-profit set up as "Running 4 Heroes" that he has taken on over the last few years.

Zechariah has run 603 miles so far for officers.

We have reached out to Running 4 Heroes and will update this article when further details become available.