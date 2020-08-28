UArizona players pay tribute to Lute Olson’s life

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona head basketball coach Lute Olson is most remembered for leading the Wildcats to a national title and taking 23 straight teams to the NCAA tournament, and, making it to the Final Four multiple times.

However, he's also remained in life as a father figure to most of his former players like Tucson's Kelvin Eafon, who's remained in the Old Pueblo after his playing career.

Eafon said, "I learned so much about basketball and my family, and my son, my 22-year-old son, and with countless other kids in Tucson I"ve coach through my Desert Storm basketball. He always was encouraging and always told me I was a coach, and I just really love him and appreciate him for believing me and giving me a chance."

Lindon Guy, a former Lute Olson camp player as a child and proud Tucsonan said, "Going back to those days. He instilled a lot of qualities into his teams that I hold dear to my heart. It's not just doing your best, but, doing what's best to those around you and being a family man. I hold that dear to my heart. It's not just about basketball"

Ben Davis, former UA forward, held back tears as he said, "It's going to be tough (without Lute Olson). It's going to be really tough, but, you can't be selfish. I want him to be in a better place and be comfortable. I know he's with Miss Olson and they're both watching over us. Everything comes to an end. You hate it but, when something as great of a person he is, it's hard for me to find the right words right now."