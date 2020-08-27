UA researchers use wastewater to detect COVID-19, effectively stopping an outbreak before it begins

TUCSON - This Spring the University of Arizona’s Ian Pepper and his team started researching the presence of Coronavirus in wastewater and how it can show community spread.

“If you look for the virus in the sewage, you’re really looking at a reflection of the total viral load that’s coming from the community in the sewage,” Pepper said when he spoke to News 4 Tucson in April.

On Thursday, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, who launched a plan to bring thousands of students back on campus for in-person classes this semester, said he got a call Tuesday night from Pepper.

There was coronavirus in the wastewater found at a dorm.

“We went over, we tested all the students and staff that work there at Likins and we found two positive cases which we moved over to isolation,” Robbins said. “So, we think this is going to be a very valuable to help us get out in front.“

Pepper and his team effectively stopped a potential COVID-19 outbreak on campus before it happened.

A University spokeswoman said they are now getting dozens of calls about this method from across the country.

“What we really need to find out are who are the people that are asymptomatic and positive,” Robbins said. “This use of wastewater epidemiology is going to be really important.”

This may be a breakthrough in fighting coronavirus but Pepper told us scientists have used wastewater before to try and find the presence of another virus in the community.

“CDC has done it for cases of Polio so there is precedent,” he said.

Pepper and Robbins will hold a news conference about their findings Friday at 10:30 a.m.