PACC is seeing an increase in lost pets and emergency calls

TUCSON (KVOA) - Summertime is a busy time of year for the Pima Animal Care Center.

Around this time, PACC reports an increase in calls and an increase of lost pets reported.

News 4 Tucson spoke with PACC's Nikki Reck who gave a few tips to animal owners during these hot summer months.

She says pet owners should be aware of how much time their pets spend out in the heat.

"Make sure to know how much shade they have," Reck said. "It can get hot and you need to sometimes force your animal to come inside."

If you find a lost pet, Reck says there are some additional steps that you should take. Instead of taking the lost animal to a shelter or PACC, she says hold on to them.

According to a study out of Austin, Texas, most pets are found very close to where they are from. Reck said PACC would help out and take in the animal, but it's easier if they stay close to where they were found.

"If they don't have a microchip of a collar saying they belong to somebody, they go up for adoption and they have three days," Reck said. "That's a state law, not a PACC law.

Reck also says this dry monsoon is making it harder on animals right now. She said keep an eye on them at all times.