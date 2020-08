TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders rescued a person out of Reid Park Lake Sunday morning.

Tucson Fire Technical Rescue Team, along with Tucson Police and Parks and Rec, all assisted in the rescue.

Great collaboration today with TPD,Parks&Rec and Tucson Fire Technical Rescue Team in coordinating the rescue of a person at Reid Park lake this morning. The individual was assisted to shore safely after experiencing a medical event. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/DxgdWteCZt — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 23, 2020

According to Tucson Fire officials, the person had experienced a medical event and was helped back to shore safely.