Two detained after day-long standoff with TPD S.W.A.T.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that two people have been detained on separate felony warrants after standoff with S.W.A.T. on Auto Mall Drive that lasted throughout the day.

Police responded to a call earlier this morning to gunshots and then heard gunshots come from where the two people were barricaded in.

Tucson Police spent all afternoon evacuating guests from the Comfort Suites, and were able to get guests out by 6pm so that officers could search the hotel.

We will continue to update you as more details are released.