Embattled Postmaster General Promises Ballots Will Be Delivered

(NBC News) Testifying before a Senate committee online Friday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy faced tough questions from Senate Democrats demanding to know whether he's delaying mail delivery for political reasons ahead of the election.

"As we head into election season I want to assure american people we are committed to delivering ballots securely and on time," DeJoy testified.

DeJoy has been under scrutiny and forced to hold off cost-cutting measures after the Post Office was caught on camera removing mailboxes and high-speed sorting machines as an unprecedented number of Americans prepare to vote by mail.

"You have undermined one of our nation's most trusted institutions and wreaked havoc on families, on veterans, seniors, on rural communities," Michigan's Senator Gary Peters told DeJoy..

The postmaster general, a Trump donor with no postal experience, insists many of the changes were routine and approved before he took office, and insisted the Post Office is ready for the election.

Democrats are skeptical. Delays have already impacted people who need medications and paychecks, as well as businesses who can't afford uncertainty.

President Trump, meanwhile, is not only attacking mail-in voting, he admitted last week that he wanted to withhold money from the Postal Service for a very specific reason.

"That means you can't have universal mail-in voting," Mr. Trump told Fox Business News.



