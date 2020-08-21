U.S. Air Force looking for public input on F-35A Aircraft

TUCSON (KVOA) - The United States Air Force is asking for public input on the proposed F-35A aircraft, which may be coming to the Davis-Monthan Airforce base.



The Air Force has implemented its final Environmental Impact Statement that outlines potential environmental effects associated with the aircraft.



The agency is looking to implement the F-35A at the Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base in Texas but the Davis-Monthan Base is also a possibility.



Due to COVID-19, the Pima County Public Libraries will offer the Final EIS for online review only at the following local libraries; Eckstrom-Columbus, Joel D. Valdez Main, Joyner-Green Valley, Mission, Murphy-Wilmot, Oro Valley, Salazar-Ajo, Sam Lena-South Tucson or Woods Memorial.



The Air Force has worked with the Pima County Libraries to ensure that the public has the opportunity to fully participate in the environmental analysis process.



The environmental impact statement is now available for review and will end on September 21st.



If you’d like to participate, click here.

