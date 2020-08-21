Tucson parks open amenities after COVID-19 shutdown

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Old Pueblo has begun the re-opening phases for Reid Park Zoo, and some parks and recreation outdoor amenities that were closed in April because of the coronavirus.

Ramadas for picnics have been re-opened for parties of ten or less people. On Monday, August 24th, playgrounds will also be opened.

Peter Trujillo, who was at Reid park playing with his grandson Riley, said, even with the restrictions being limited "I always kind of evaluate it. If there's a lot of people then I'll opt not to come. and, if people are wearing masks, and they're being responsible then I fell more comfortable."

Tim Thomure, acting director of the Tucson Parks and Rec department says that other amenities opening include "some of the court sports like tennis and other things where social distancing can still occur while people are being active."

Recreation center lobbies, basketball courts, and pools will remain closed.

Tim Thomure said that Parks and Rec consulted with the Pima County Health Department to gameplan for the opening.

"That's when we actually went to the mayor and said here's some things we'd like you to consider, and she made the decision that we could go ahead and start opening up," said Thomure.

Here's more from a City of Tucson news release:

“Safety is our priority as we begin to reopen playgrounds, small ramadas, and other park amenities,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Our Parks and Recreation facilities are spaces where working families can go to exercise, get out of the house, and enjoy the outdoors. While we want to make sure that our community has a safe space to enjoy, I encourage Tucsonans to use extra caution while at our parks to protect the health and well-being of our families and neighbors. The sanitizing plan and cleaning resources devoted to maintaining park areas will allow Tucsonans to enjoy the amenities safely, even though at limited capacity.”

Reid Park Zoo will reopen to the public on Aug. 28 for “Wildlife Walks,” a modified viewing experience with enhanced health and safety measures for guests, staff, and the animals. The Zoo will be open daily for special summer viewing hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 30. Guests should be prepared for changes to their visit. All tickets, including Zoo Member reservations, must be purchased online and in advance. The number of guests inside the Zoo will be limited each day and no tickets or memberships will be sold at the gate for touchless entry.