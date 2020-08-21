Tucson business given the green light to reopen, others aren’t as lucky

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some establishments in Tucson are allowed to reopen their doors Friday, Aug. 21. Places like bars, restaurants and gyms were forced to close their doors per the state. Businesses could apply to reopen.

"I applied for the reopening and was denied," Jeanne Snell the Owner of Arizona Wine Collective said.

"They approved me," Shawna Beardsley the owner of In-Balance said.

The State of Arizona forced them to close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two businesses have been working to reopen since.

"I applied the day I could," Beardsley said. "I was pretty much on it with the Arizona Department of Health."

"They have a very big list of guidelines and you say you will follow them and then the county meets the guidelines, you can open," Snell said.

Beardsley told News 4 Tucson she took steps to ensure her customers safety.

"We keep the door open, we filter and added alcohol to our cleaning spray," Beardsley said.

The State came back with a specific need before she was given the green light to reopen her doors.

"The department asked if I was willing to limit class sizes and I said yes because I wanted to reopen so bad," Beardsley said.

Snell said they did the same kind of things to keep her customers safe.

"We took out tons of our furniture," Snell said. "Everyone had to wear a mask. No one can congregate at the bar."

In the state's letter to Snell saying they were denied; there were hidden requirements.

"They published guidelines but they say you need to do more to be able to open but we aren't going to tell you what they are," Snell said.

Arizona Department of Health Services has released a full list of more than 1,100 businesses that have submitted reopening applications.

Here’s the businesses approved to reopen: pic.twitter.com/YY8T9zpjqR — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) August 22, 2020

So far 95 businesses have been approved, including eight bars, 83 gyms and four movie theaters, and 200 businesses have been denied.