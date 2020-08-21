 Skip to Content

Road closures updates in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Here’s the Pima Department of Transportation’s road conditions update:

Road closures update as of 9 a.m. Friday

  • Camino De La Tierra north of Valencia Road
  • Westover Avenue north of Valencia Road
  • Mission Road from Valencia Road to Drexel Road
  • Snyder Hill Road west of Desert Sunrise Trail
  • Mark Road from Elvado Road to Camino Tierra
  • Westover Avenue south of San Paulus Road
  • Camino De La Tierra south of Tumbleweed Drive
  • Manville Road from Sandario Road to West of Avra Road

For more information on road closure updates, click HERE.

For after hours and weekend weather-related road conditions, call the Sheriff’s Department Hotline at 520-547-7510.

