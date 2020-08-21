Road closures updates in Pima County

Road closures updates in Pima CountyNew
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Here’s the Pima Department of Transportation’s road conditions update:
Road closures update as of 9 a.m. Friday
- Camino De La Tierra north of Valencia Road
- Westover Avenue north of Valencia Road
- Mission Road from Valencia Road to Drexel Road
- Snyder Hill Road west of Desert Sunrise Trail
- Mark Road from Elvado Road to Camino Tierra
- Westover Avenue south of San Paulus Road
- Camino De La Tierra south of Tumbleweed Drive
- Manville Road from Sandario Road to West of Avra Road
For after hours and weekend weather-related road conditions, call the Sheriff’s Department Hotline at 520-547-7510.