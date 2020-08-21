Road closures updates in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Here’s the Pima Department of Transportation’s road conditions update:

Road closures update as of 9 a.m. Friday

Camino De La Tierra north of Valencia Road

Westover Avenue north of Valencia Road

Mission Road from Valencia Road to Drexel Road

Snyder Hill Road west of Desert Sunrise Trail

Mark Road from Elvado Road to Camino Tierra

Westover Avenue south of San Paulus Road

Camino De La Tierra south of Tumbleweed Drive

Manville Road from Sandario Road to West of Avra Road

For after hours and weekend weather-related road conditions, call the Sheriff’s Department Hotline at 520-547-7510.