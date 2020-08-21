N4T Investigators: Tucson City Councilman calls for clear permit process amidst mix messages

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday night, the News 4 Tucson Investigators first reported Tucson city officials conflicting stories regarding the city's permit process for two street mural requests. Now, a City Council Member has decided to take action.

Councilman Steve Kozachik told the News 4 Tucson Investigators that the city's mixed messages are exactly why the Mayor and City Council need to come up with a clear process for approving street mural permits.

After the city approved a "Black Lives Matter" (BLM) mural permit through one process and approved and later revoked a pro-police "Blue Line" permit through another, a decision was announced. City Attorney Mike Rankin said no more murals would be allowed on city streets.

However, Kozachik said the City Attorney can only advise on policy. He cannot create policy as that is up to the Mayor and City Council.

​"The City Attorney has issued an opinion that we should have that as a policy but that is not a city policy, not yet," Kozachik said.

Rankin told the News 4 Tucson Investigators that the "Black Lives Matter" permit was approved and the "Blue Line" permit was approved but later denied. But Kozachik said the city's governing body should have had a voice on permit issues.

​"The governing body, Mayor and Council never approved that mural, the 'Black Lives Matter' mural by vote. It was approved through a couple of emails between a City Manager and a council office. That's not quote, 'the government speaking'," Kozachik said.

To be clear, Kozachik said there is no clear rule stating that the City Council must approve public street murals but he wants there to be. That's why he asked the City Council to meet September 9th to come up with a clear, consistent process for approving these types of requests in the future.

