Woman kidnapped from Tucson found in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Tucson Police Department are working together to investigate a kidnapping and sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Cochise County officials responded to a 27-year-old woman who appeared to be confused and had several cuts and bruises.

The woman told detectives she was at a gas station on Grant Road in Tucson Tuesday night when two men approached her. She could not remember what happened next but said she woke up in a home she did not recognize and ran to seek help once she found a way to escape.

The woman was able to direct detectives to the home where she believed she woke up at before being transported to a Tucson hospital for treatment.

Authorities served a search warrant at the home the victim identified, while Sheriff's Office Detectives went to Tucson and obtained evidence from the convenient store.

The investigation is ongoing.

