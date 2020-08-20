N4T Investigators: Mixed Messages

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was a battle of two murals, one that was painted on a Tucson city street and one that was brought to a halt just prior to the project getting started. Both street art murals were originally given the green light with permits granted by the City of Tucson but the city only allowed one piece of artwork and not the other.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators asked city leaders to provide them with a clear understanding of what the city's permit process was when it came to the two murals. However, the city's answers only left us with two conflicting stories.

According to city officials, who is able to get a permit for a project often depends on who asks for it.

We were told by Tucson City Attorney, Mike Rankin that when a public official asks for a permit, it is usually granted under what is called "protected government speech".

In the case of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) street art mural, City Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz, an elected public official asked for the permit. City Manager Mike Ortega approved her request.

We were told the BLM street art mural permit was approved because a public official requested the permit. However, when a pro-police "Blue Line" street art mural permit was requested by a private citizen it was also approved.

So, we wanted to know why the city issued a permit for the "Blue Line" mural in the first place if a public official did not ask for it. Instead, it was requested by a private citizen who would not meet the city's criteria to qualify for "protected government speech".

That question prompted city officials to tell us one story and when we asked it again later, to tell us a very different story.



At first, city officials told us a permit was never issued for the "Blue Line" mural because after a city employee told the applicant the permit would be approved the city manager consulted with the city attorney who then said the permit should not be issued.

In a statement to the News 4 Tucson Investigators Assistant City Manager, Alber Elias said in response to our question.

"Regarding question #1, the applicant was advised by Transportation staff that the permit would be issued later that Friday afternoon. When the Manager and the City Attorney discussed the permit request that afternoon, the City Attorney advised staff not to issue the permit. As soon as the Manager informed me of this, I spoke to Transportation staff and told them that on the advice of the City Attorney, we would not be issuing the permit. I asked them to inform the applicant of that and let them know why it was not being issued. When the City Attorney sent his email that afternoon with his recommendation, I asked them to put that in the file for this application."

However, the News 4 Tucson Investigators found the permit was issued and later that day revoked. Hours after we told the city we had the permit the city gave us a new, second story.

They then said that the permit was issued and the city attorney was not consulted until after that issuance and Elias simply forgot.

In a statement to the News 4 Tucson Investigators, City of Tucson Public Information Officer Andy Squire said,

"Thank you for reaching out this morning and letting me know that you had a copy of the permit that had been issued to the applicant. After reconnecting with Assistant CM Elias and the Deputy Director at DTM it became clear that the permit was actually issued and revoked. The chronology of the events, over less than two days at the beginning of July, and largely over a flurry of a few hours, moved very quickly and ACM Elias did not recall that the permit had actually been issued and then revoked within that short time frame."

In the new, second story, the city said that the city manager and city attorney did not discuss the permit request until after the permit was issued and was then revoked.

In a statement to the News 4 Tucson Investigators Squire said,

"City Manager Ortega authorized the approval of the Blue Line request prior to consultation and discussion with City Attorney Rankin and the consequent recommendations about the painting or conveying of messages in the rights-of-way. The consultation and discussion with the City Attorney occurred after the Manager had authorized the approval and concerns about the history of the Blue Line and the requesting organization were brought forward by a member of the DTM staff and the Mayor’s office the following day. It was out of this discussion, between the Manager and the City Attorney, that the recommendation from Mr. Rankin was made to the Manager, Mayor, and Council, and that we have previously shared with you on 7/28 which states: '… we should not consider or grant any permits authorizing people to paint or otherwise mark our streets (or a permit to close the street for that work) for the purpose of conveying a message, regardless of the content of the proposed message. Doing so would open up our streets as a public forum for this purpose, and the award or denial of a permit request could not be based on the content of the message or the identity of the applicant/speaker. It is my opinion and advice that this would be an untenable situation that could quickly run out of control.' Mr. Rankin further stated: 'I’m fully aware that anyone who might be unhappy with this advice and decision will point out that a group was recently allowed to paint a large message on a public street downtown; so how can the City Attorney allow that message and not others? My answer is that I was not consulted about the other event or the permit(s) issued to allow it to proceed. Now that I have been consulted, I have advised as described above, and specifically have recommended that no further permits or authorization to paint (or repaint) or similarly mark City streets be granted, regardless of the content of the message that the applicant might want to convey.'

The city's conflicting statements made it unclear who or what was behind the city's decision to issue on the permit and either not issue or revoke the other. However, Rankin's statements going back to early July on the situation have remained the same. Rankin has maintained that he was never consulted until after the permit issuance.



In a statement to city officials and later to the News 4 Tucson Investigators Rankin said, "I'm fully aware that anyone who might be unhappy with this advice and decision will point out that a group was recently allowed to paint a large message on a public street downtown; so how can the City Attorney allow that message and not others? My answer is that I was not consulted about the other event or the permit(s) issued to allow it to proceed. Now that I have been consulted, I have advised as described above, and specifically have recommended that no further permits or authorization to paint (or repaint) or similarly mark City streets be granted, regardless of the content of the message that the applicant might want to convey."

For now, no more public murals will be able to appear on city streets but this is not the last we've heard on this subject.

At least one Tucson City Council Member has called for a clear process for approving these types of requests in the future, having said that the City Attorney cannot create policy as that is up to the Mayor and Council.

If you have a story you'd like for us to investigate, call our News 4 Tucson Investigator's Tipline at 955-4444.

