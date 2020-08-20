Local woman turns tiny library into food bank during the COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) – Lara Ruggles is the mastermind behind this random act of kindness. She may have started it but now, it's become a community effort right outside of her front doorstep.

"I've been a touring musician for most of my adult life and that has meant for that a lot of my adult life, I've been really broke," Ruggles told News 4 Tucson.

Now, Lara is in a better financial position but knows what it's like to make $50 stretch over two weeks.

She and her husband, Kevin, moved into their home about a year ago and the previous owner had the tiny library.

She said her dad sent her a link to an article about others changing their tiny libraries into tiny food pantry's which gave her the inspiration.

"We've definitely seen other people donating to the food pantry. When I go out there, there's always a couple new things," she said.

One day, local resident James Emanuel Stuart was walking on 19th Street when he came upon Lara's temporary tiny food bank. He posted it on Facebook, and has received 1.2 thousand reactions regarding the concept:

"I think it's really nice to see these really small gestures of goodwill," Stuart told News 4 Tucson.

"We actually got a really sweet note from someone at one point saying thanks for the pasta and they were going through some hard times right now so that meant a lot to them," Ruggles added.

[Frankie McLister] "And how'd that make you feel?"

"I mean it was great, it was like… That's why it's there, right?"

In order to find more tiny libraries that are outside of homes here in southern Arizona, visit: https://littlefreelibrary.org/