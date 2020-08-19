Stolen 280-pound statue recovered, suspect arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) -After nearly three months, a stolen statue that stands about six feet tall, weighs 280 pounds and is worth about $14,000 has been found.

The statue named "Angelica" was stolen sometime between May 30 and 31 from the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch, where it was being displayed in a drive-thru exhibit.

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies charged 56-year-old Kelly Feldmann for felony theft involving the stolen sculpture.

News 4 Tucson obtained court documents showing what led investigators to the recovery.

Documents say Feldmann first told his estranged wife of the theft. He later told his girlfriend he "fell in love" with the sculpture. Feldmann's girlfriend later told deputies that "Angelica" could be found in a Tucson storage unit owned by Feldmann.

Detectives served a search warrant and found the statue last Friday in a storage unit on East Tanque Verde Road.

Feldmann is in custody on an $8,000 bond and is also being charged in another incident involving domestic violence.

Kelly Feldmann Photo Courtesy:PCSD

The sculpture's creator John Benedict, told News 4 Tucson, he had given up hope of ever getting "Angelica" back.

"I'm not mad at the guy that did it," Benedict said. "I mean his selfish act pulled a lot of people together and I think every one of us need to be a little nicer in these times. Let's just do one extra nice thing a day."

On Wednesday, Benedict was able to pick up "Angelica" from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and met with the deputy who recovered her.

"It's good to see the community rally behind these folks and I'm happy to see that it was a positive outcome," Deputy Christian Gibson said.

Benedict says the statue will be moved back to Hacienda Del Sol and will be displayed again for all to see.