Oro Valley Police searching for shoplifters

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Oro Valley Police are hoping you can help track down a couple of shoplifters. Officials say two people walked into a Target and stole more than $1,000 worth of items on July 23rd.



Both suspects are Hispanic, around five feet eight inches tall and in their 30's and 40's.



Oro Valley Police say they left in a silver/white sedan or in a Monte Carlo car with a sunroof.



If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Oro Valley Police Department.

