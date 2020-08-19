 Skip to Content

Oro Valley Police searching for shoplifters

8:25 pm

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Oro Valley Police are hoping you can help track down a couple of shoplifters. Officials say two people walked into a Target and stole more than $1,000 worth of items on July 23rd.

Both suspects are Hispanic, around five feet eight inches tall and in their 30's and 40's.

Oro Valley Police say they left in a silver/white sedan or in a Monte Carlo car with a sunroof.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Oro Valley Police Department.

Vianney Cardenas

