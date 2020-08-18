Local private schools report higher enrollment for 2020-2021 school year

TUCSON (KVOA) – Salpointe Catholic High School begins virtual instruction Tuesday and says there are a few loopholes that public schools have, that they don't.

"I will tell you… it has been the most stressful March, April, May, June, July, August, ever," said Kay Sullivan, the President of Salpointe.



Salpointe is just one of the many private schools in Tucson that is beginning virtual instruction for the 2020-20201 school year. On Monday, 340 freshmen arrived in-person to learn about the technology they'll be using as virtual school begins Tuesday.

"There's a lot of logistics going into this delivery, but I think we're ready."

Salpointe believes that although they have their differences from public schools, they're an integral part of Tucson and are working with school districts and Pima County Health on when it's appropriate to bring students back on campus.

The transition has been a journey for both private and public institutions. Even though about 50% of Salpointe's students operate at 185% of federal poverty or less, they don't have as many students with special needs as public schools do.

"It's been a benefit for us to move forward. I truly feel for district superintendents and all of the public educators in Arizona."

Since the pandemic began, Salpointe has seen an increase in enrollment. They've had actually an increase of fifty students registered to attend the school this year.

Faith Christian Academy has also experienced an increase in enrollment. They said it could be due to the fact that parents might be looking for an alternative to the large classroom size.

"We ended our last school year at 37. And, we started this school year at 47 so our enrollment is up, which is very exciting for us," Cheryl Kramer, the Administrator for Faith Christian Academy told News 4 Tucson.

Both schools told News 4 Tucson that their tuition increases implemented this year were pre-planned prior to the pandemic.

"This too will pass. We will be back on campus, hopefully very soon," Sullivan added.