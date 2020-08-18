How a local girl is helping out the community food bank

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local is receiving high praise from the community after she started selling face masks to support a good cause.

Ella is selling her handmade masks to raise money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

In a note to the food bank, she writes that she knows the food bank does good work and she hoped the money she raised helps with their efforts.

Ella has already sent in a check to the food bank and says she predicts more money will be on the way soon.