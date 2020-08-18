Excessive heat leading to excessive energy use

TUCSON (KVOA) - Power companies all over the state of Arizona are asking customers to conserve energy during the hottest portions of the day.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) has joined with Arizona Public Service Electric (APS), UniSource Energy Services, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Services (SSVEC) and Tri-Co in a push to lower power use between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The west region of the United States is currently experiencing an energy shortage. Parts of Southern California had rolling blackouts this past weekend

TEP expects to have enough energy to serve customers.

SSVEC however warned its users in Cochise County that it might have to implement its energy curtailment plans (blackouts), which would mean short temporary outages.

Power companies say setting your air conditioner at 78 degrees is one of the best ways to conserve energy

Here are some things you can do to conserve energy:

Turn up your thermostat to 78 or higher as you can safely tolerate.

Avoid using non-essential appliances and equipment.

Adjust timers to ensure that pool pumps operate at night, not during the day.

Avoiding use of electric laundry dryers or other appliances during the day that can raise the interior temperature of your home or business.

Using shades, blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out, especially during the afternoon in rooms facing west.

