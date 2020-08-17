UArizona leadership, faculty at odds over Ashford deal

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's Ashford deal, where the university is acquiring the online university, is still being met with disagreement from much of the university's faculty.

Faculty have expressed their concern over the Ashford deal since it came to light, sighting their questionable practices, declining graduation rates and lawsuits they are involved in as bringing down the prestige of the University of Arizona.

The senior leadership team at UArizona said they know Ashford has made bad decisions in their past, but they believe they can bring the reputation up to the standards at UArizona and they would want to do it right away.

However, because of how the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues have been handled, faculty aren't sold on their leaders' ability to follow through with that promise.

"Campus climate is such that there's not a lot of confidence in the way our senior leadership team has handled those issues up until now," said Leila Hudson, UArizona associate professor and Faculty Senate member.

The leadership group cited the need to grow an online presence as keeping up with competitors in the state and across the nation but emphasized that this is about providing great education, not collecting a bigger paycheck.

"What is particularly motivating for me about Global Campus, is that it offers the possibility of providing a platform of affordable access to high-quality education to the world, which is my overriding passion," said Brent White, Dean of Global Campuses UA.

Under the details released, Ashford brings in $400 million in tuition revenues yearly. UArizona President Robert Robbins says Arizona State University has been doing this for a decade to bring in revenue while diversifying what the university can do.

"This was a reason to explore the opportunity to expand our online offering," said Robbins.

The leadership team says $25 million of the 400 is guaranteed as revenue for UArizona, but with the information available, Hudson says it is not true and they won't know for sure until they get the contract details.

"That money is not coming back to the University of Arizona, that is going to support and perhaps entangle a new nonprofit entity called the University of Arizona Global Campus which was just charted about two weeks ago," said Hudson.

President Robbins says that details for the deal will be publicly available after the deal closes, which is expected to be in November or December.