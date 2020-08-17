Over 100 teachers call out sick over concerns of COVID-19 pandemic

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (KVOA) - Classes have been canceled at a school district in the San tan Valley in Queen Creek.

On Monday, J O Combs Unified School District announced that classes will be closed through Wednesday, after more than 100 teachers called out sick due to concerns about the coronavirus.

This goes for both virtual and in-person classes.

The district canceled Monday's classes late last week.

The Combs school board will meet on Wednesday to discuss how to safely return to class.