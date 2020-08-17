Officials say COVID-19 percent positivity could be more accurate

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 testing across the state continues, but people are finding different numbers for percent positivity. Officials told News 4 Tucson there are three different ways to calculate that number of percent positivity. They also said there is about 30 percent of COVID-19 tests that are unaccounted for in the overall percentage.

"I've actually been very confused why there a so many different percent positive numbers," Will Humble said.

Will Humble is the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association. He said the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests are different across the board.

"If you go to ASU BioDesign website which is the same as John Hopkins and then you go to the state website, there are two different numbers," Humble said.

He said the percent positivity is being used to determine policy like the closure of bars and gyms.



"It struck me it would be a good blog post to see if we can get a single positive indicator that we can all trust," Humble said.

"Number one is what you see on the COVID-19 tracking projects," Humble said. "The number of new tests that come back. The number of positive plus negative tests in the denominator."

He said the second approach is a little more specific.



"Take the stuff that came in today and backdate them to the date to when it was collected," Humble said.

He said the third way is the best by far. The lab is collecting and back dating, but there are still some needed improvements.

"They're deciding to throw away a third of the data because they say it is hard to have it not electronically from labs," Humble said.

