TPD investigates homicide on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex located off Speedway.

According to police, just before noon, officers were dispatched to 8665 East Speedway after reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police say they located 33-year-old Robert Detwiler in the apartment complex courtyard, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

After rendering aid, Detwiler was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives say prior to the shooting Detwiler had confronted a man in the courtyard regarding a previous incident.

Police believe that confrontation turned violent with shots being fired at Detwiler.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Tucson Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident you're asked to call 88-CRIME.