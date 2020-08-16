Northwest Fire says brush fire caused from downed power pole

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Firefighters have extinguished a brush fire that started off Silverbell.

According to Northwest Fire, they received a call around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and were able to contain the brush fire within the hour.

Tucson Electric Power is also on scene working several downed power lines from a severe thunderstorm that went through the area.

For a map of impacted areas with power outages click here.

No structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is believed to be from one of the downed power poles.