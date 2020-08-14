Two new fires burning in Rincon Mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Mica Bowl Fire and Spud Rock Fire were both started by lightning strikes, following a thunderstorm that passed through the Rincon Mountains on Thursday.

The Mica Bowl Fire was reported on Friday morning at approximately 9 a.m. and has burned around two acres. The fire is just West of the Italian Springs trail, near the Saguaro National Park boundary with the Coronado National Forest.

The Spud Rock Fire ignited on Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has burned about 10 acres. It is located within a network of trails in the Manning Camp Area.

Officials said smoke from the fires may be visible in the city and near Redington Pass or Mescal.

No Structures are threatened at this time and firefighters are monitoring both fires.