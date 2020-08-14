Rincon Valley Fire District receives CARES act funding; Northwest Fire District did not

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Many fire districts across Southern Arizona applied for and received money granted by the CARES Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fire district's budget is planned down to the dollar. When the pandemic hit, the budget went out the window. Officials told News 4 Tucson the money from the CARES act was desperately needed.

In April, Rincon Valley Fire District applied for additional funding and they said it was granted faster than they thought. Allen Yalen, the Battalion Chief for the district, said they had to act fact.



"Rincon Valley went ahead and purchased these coveralls in order for us to protect our firefighters and the public from COVID-19," Yalen said.

Fiona Deyoung, the spokesperson for the Rincon Valley Fire District said the department wasn't ready for the pandemic to hit.

"For a small district like ours, these kinds of budget changes can really have a big impact, it's critical to see this federal funding come down," Deyoung.

They had to buy PPE and additional cleaning supplies. They said the money was not in the budget. The department received 17,000 dollars from the CARES act. Yalen said the money made it easier.



"We are using it to supplement our 30 percent decrease in patient transport and much-needed supplies," Yalen said.

Brian Keelen, the spokesperson for the Northwest Fire District said the process has been slow moving.



"To date we have not received that funding yet, but it has been submitted for," Keelen said.