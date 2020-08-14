Missing sculpture recovered, one man arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) - The sculpture "Angelica" was created by a local Tucson sculptor, John Benedict, stands over six feet tall and weighs between 200-220 pounds.

Angelica sculpture by John Benedict

On Sunday, May 31 Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the Hacienda Del Sol Resort that the sculpture had been stolen.

According to officials, detectives with the Community Problems Unit received information that the statue was being hidden in a storage unit on Tucson's East side.

A search warrant was served and the statue was discovered on Friday, Aug. 14.

Mugshot of Kelly Feldman

56-year-old Kelly Feldman was arrested and charged with a felony charge of theft.