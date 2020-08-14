Marana man arrested in sexual assault case after fleeing country

MARANA (KVOA) - A man in connection to a sexual assault case is now in custody after fleeing the country, Marana Police Department said Friday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Rogelio Othon, was arrested Thursday night. He faces charges of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.

According to MPD, officers responded to a call regarding sexual assault in Marana on July 18.

After an investigation, detectives identified Othon as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault. However, he reportedly fled the country.

The suspect was arrested with the help of the United States Service Arizona and Mexican authorities, Marana PD said in a Facebook post.

No further details regarding the case have been released.