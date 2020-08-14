BLM: UArizona organization talks about how people can take action in their own communities

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's Freedom Center hosted a lecture series on Friday focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement and how people can take action.

Panelists from around the country joined the conversation offering their perspectives on issues of race, police brutality and socioeconomic status in the United States.

They also discussed ways in which people can address issues of race in their communities.

"I think local cities are going to bring transitional justice to reforming their police departments and particularly reforming how policing is done in their local communities," Anthony Bradley, professor of religious studies at The King's College, said.

The UArizona's Freedom Center was established over 10 years ago with a goal to promote ideals of freedom and responsibility.