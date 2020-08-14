Arizona’s top election official very concerned post office changes could hurt election integrity in November

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs knows it’s against the law to knowingly delay the delivery of a ballot.

In a letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Friday, Hobbs accused President Trump of sabotaging the United States Postal Service months before the election. Hobbs wants the state to investigate immediately.

“I don’t know what the president’s motives are,” Hobbs said. “I know that as the chief elections officer of the state, I need to assure voters that the system is going to work.”

It’s a system that’s worked for decades in Arizona.

In this month’s primary, the overwhelming majority of votes cast were done so through mail-in ballots.

“In the primary we held last week, if it didn’t exceed 90 percent it’s very close to that,” Hobbs said. “We expect that to go up in November because we are encouraging voters to vote by mail in November because our system is safe and accurate and secure. We know that it works and it’s the safest way to vote in the pandemic.”

President Donald Trump has attacked mail-in voting. He believes it can lead to rampant voter fraud.

Hobbs said that assertion is plainly false. She is concerned that narrative is part of a larger scheme to interfere in the election.

The letter said in part: "The faith in and reliance in our ballot by mail system is nonpartisan."

The letter said in part: “The faith in and reliance in our ballot by mail system is nonpartisan.”

In a statement to our newsroom Attorney General Brnovich said quote:

“We review every complaint, regardless of merit. Confidence in our elections is the cornerstone of our democracy. I will continue to protect the integrity of our elections, even when other state officials won’t.”

President Trump has said he won’t sign a COVID-19 relief bill that includes funding for the post office.

“One of the reasons the post office needs that much money is that they have all of these millions of ballots coming in from nowhere and nobody knows from where and where they’re going,” Mr. Trump said.

“It seems clear the president is threatened by vote-by-mail,” Hobbs told News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink. “And that he sees starving the post office for resources is a way to make vote by mail harder.”

Election Day is Nov. 3.

The last day to register to vote in Arizona is Oct. 5.

Early voting begins in this battleground state Oct. 7.