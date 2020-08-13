TUSD set to open schools to some students Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - In just a few days, around 1,400 at risk TUSD students are expected to be spread out across 86 campuses, distance learning at school.

The district said there are still about 4,000 other students that have registered for school but have not specified if they plan to stay home or learn in the classroom.

So there is a chance that thousands of more students than planned for could show up to campus next week.

“That’s our biggest concern,” Tucson Education Association President Margaret Chaney said. “If you don’t know how many students will be arriving on Monday, you’re bringing back all of your staff and that creates more people on campus, then that becomes a possibility for more possibilities of transmission.”

TUSD School Board President Kristel Ann Foster said the Pima County Health Department shows our area remains in a COVID-19 red zone.

Foster argues the safest place for kids is at home. Yet, the schools have to open.

“We don’t have a choice,” Foster said. “The governor’s executive order says we will open for at risk students and if we don’t, if we go against that executive order, than we face a financial crisis.“

Foster says TUSD is between a rock and a hard place.

“I know that keeping schools closed and keeping as few bodies in those schools as possible is the best way to socially distance,” she said.

Chaney understands the environment is going to be vastly different for the student's remote learning on campus. She wants parents to know the realities.

“Your student is just going to be sitting in the same room all day,” Chaney said. “It is not going to be the normal day. Fun activities, the recess is going to be very limited. It just reminds me of prison in a way. I don’t want to discourage people from being in the district but being in the schools at this point is not a good idea.”

Chaney knows safety in this unprecedented time is paramount and far from promised. However, she does make this commitment to her community.

“Yes, these things are different and they’re strange and they’re weird and they’re uncomfortable but we are doing our level best to make sure you’re going to be okay every single kid,” she said. “And my job is to ensure every employee also feels that they’re going to be okay.”