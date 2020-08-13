N4T Investigators: Kicked out during COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA)- The more than 20 artists renting space at Citizens Warehouse said that they've known for years that they would have to leave the building in some form but they do not understand why the City of Tucson has asked them to leave now.

"This is like the worst time ever, in the middle of a pandemic,” Natasha Winnik, an artist renting space at the warehouse said.

"Everything is really life or death," Christopher Stevens, an artist renting space at the warehouse said.

In July, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order which extended a moratorium on residential evictions until the end of October. The move was an effort to help Arizonans who are struggling with health and financial issues set off by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a spokesperson for the Tucson Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the order does not apply to commercial leases such as those the artists at Citizens Warehouse entered into.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TDOT told the News 4 Tucson Investigators, “The City's lease is with WAMO, the Warehouse Arts Management Organization and specifically says there is no relocation assistance provided. The City is not evicting WAMO, instead, simply asking that they comply with what was agreed to, that they would vacate the building when needed for the road project. That is the agreement.”

“They just look at it as if it’s not a problem," Nick Georgiou, an artist renting space at the warehouse said.

“We are exposing people to greater risk," Titus Castanza, an artist renting space at the warehouse said.

Some of the artists said they do not feel safe moving out as many of them have health concerns. Some artists said they cannot risk coming in contact with a group of movers and they are staying home and practicing social distancing.

A spokesperson for TDOT said, “Moving services are an essential business category and a critical trade under the Governor's Executive Orders and are mandated to follow government guidelines for safe social distancing during the pandemic.”

The News 4 Tucson Investigators walked through the building and found that its tight hallways and cluttered studios mad it difficult to stay six feet apart. Artists' studios were crammed with pianos, guitars, drum sets, and countless canvasses. They would need to move out more than just an easel and paintbrush.

“Yes, very ironic. Hey, you guys got to move out during a pandemic for your own safety," Stevens said.

However, concerned artists could opt to hire movers and not be in the building during the moving process.

The artists' original lease expired in June, 2020.

The City said it has to work on the project now. The Downtown Links Project is a part of the long-range Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Plan. In 2006, Pima County voters approved a half-cent transportation sales tax. The project offers an alternate route around busy downtown streets to the I-10.

"The City does believe that this project is important for safety and mobility in that it will remove an at-grade railroad crossing, remove the underpass flooding and create better bicycle and pedestrian linkages to and from Downtown and along the east/west alignment of the project," A spokesperson for TDOT said, "The RTA is a 20-year plan approved by voters in 2006. And this is the period that the project was scheduled to begin."

The City said it is unsafe for artists to stay in the building during construction because emergency exits will be frequently blocked due to more than 30-feet deep excavations near the building. The building will need to undergo safety improvements before anyone can move back in since the excavations may jeopardize the integrity of the building.

However, artists said they have not been guaranteed that they will be able to return once improvements are made.

The City said construction is tentatively set to begin in late August.

“The thought of me going to a place. Going to rent a truck and then move everything by myself into that truck... who knows where right now... um, and doing that safely is... does that scare me a little bit? Yeah," Stevens said.

Artists said the City has given them until the end of August to officially move out.

The City said the artists were given three months of free rent to help cover moving expenses.

