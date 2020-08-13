Are you having “maskne” troubles? Here’s how to avoid it

TUCSON (KVOA) – A team of local dermatologists says they've seen an increase in skin conditions with the use of masks.

One skin condition that has jumped out at them is acne or in this case, it's better known as "maskne".

The staff at Pima Dermatology told News 4 Tucson that it can be due to a number of things.

Are you having “maskne” (mask acne) troubles?



They say that if you are experiencing an increase in acne, there are a few things you can do. One solution is to switch your mask out to a mask that has lighter colors.

“Lighter colors cause less irritation because there is less dye and synthetic material," said Taylor Rock with Pima Dermatology. "Cotton masks are also great and silk masks are also great and less irritating to the tissue."

Masks with copper impregnated in them are also good for the skin. This is due to the fact that copper is a great anti-microbial agent.

They also added that you should increase your acne treatments.

Also, with how often we touch our face every day it's important to wash your hands and mask with soap and water and to put your mask on and take it off with gloves if possible.

"The more makeup you put on your face, you're trapping more bacteria. So, you don't want to put bacteria on top of bacteria. We encourage to go bare, pop those eyes with some extra makeup, but maybe just leave the skin clean with a light moisturizer that doesn't clog your pores," Pima Dermotology’s Josie Reyes added.