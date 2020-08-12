Vet gets emotional as he remembers fellow soldier who died in hit & run motorcycle accident

TUCSON (KVOA) - Friends of Aaron Knosp, a Tucsonan who was a veteran of three wars, are still looking for answers after his death. Police say a motorist was driving as fast as 100 miles per hour when he hit Knosp as the veteran was riding his motorcycle near Kolb Road and 19th Street.

"I'm sorry you went out that way, brother," said Michael DiNicola, as he held back tears while he talked about his good friend and fellow serviceman in combat Aaron Knosp.

DiNicola is a retired sergeant with the U.S. Army and Air National Gaurd, and served alongside Knosp in Kandahar, Afganistan with the Apache Longbow Attack Helicopter Crew.

"It's going to be tough not hearing that Indian (motorcycle) that brought that spark back in him."

DiNicola is referring to the Indian brand motorcycle that Knosp would ride with pride through Tucson.

"(Knosp) rode with the local veteran motorcycle unit that is here in Tucson. He honored veterans he never knew at funerals. He also saw a lot of units that deployed after we got back. He rode with the freedom riders."

DiNicola remembers Knosp as a funny, giving man, who served selflessly in three different wars and didn't deserve this ending.

"He was dragged for three blocks, and maybe 25 feet from his house," said DiNicola.

When asked what he'd tell the motorist who hit is friend, DiNicola added, "I would tell him that if it was an accident and he was on a motorcycle, and you didn't see him. This is his or her opportunity to come in and tell your story. I want the community to know, we lost a really good man."