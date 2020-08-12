Two UA alumni donate $1.5M to College of Nursing, Arizona Athletics

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two University of Arizona alumni have donated $1.5 million dollars to support the College of Nursing, COVID-19 efforts and Arizona Athletics Department.



Andrew and Kirsten Braccia are hoping their donation helps support the next generation of nursing students.

In a statement, UArizona said the money will enhance simulation capabilities and provide students with online access to virtual patient experiences. There will be new technology that will give nursing students the opportunity to receive live feedback while they are in training.



$200,000 will be directed to UA President Robert Robbins’ COVID-19 Testing, Research and Re-entry fund.



$300,000 will go to Arizona Athletics to fund scholarships for senior student-athletes who were granted another season of eligibility after being unable to compete in the spring.

