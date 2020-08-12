Sierra Vista resident vows to fight city hall to keep her home

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Amanda Root is disabled and on a fixed income.

The 65-year-old has lived in her recreational vehicle in a Sierra Vista mobile home park for more than two decades.

Root tells News 4 Tucson she owns the property the vehicle sits on.

“I had a slight breakdown last week trying to figure out how I was going to do this,” she said.

In late July, Root got a notice from the city of Sierra Vista saying she and others had to move within 30 days.

The city states, seven RVs are being used as primary housing on private lots which zoning laws prohibit in that subdivision.

“Well, I’d basically be homeless,” Root said.

Root’s lawyers with the Institute For Justice sent a letter to the city calling the city’s actions during this global pandemic “unconscionable and likely unconstitutional.“

In response, Sierra Vista City Attorney Nathan Williams tells News 4 Tucson:

"The enactment of zoning regulations and the enforcement of those regulations have long been recognized as constitutional exercises of a municipality’s powers."

The city said to its knowledge the property owners have not sent eviction notices to tenants.

The city is willing to work with the residents to extend the 30-day time frame.

“That’s not working with property owners. That’s telling them to get out but just by Christmas,” attorney Paul Avelar with the Institute For Justice said.



Root vows to take the city to court if it comes to that.

“I want to stay here until I die which I hope is not anytime soon but this is my home and I don’t want to leave,” she said.