Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tucson Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive to the Old Pueblo Tuesday to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Police Association.

The Westin La Paloma is expecting a little over 300 guests for the event. The venue will be using the Arizona Ballroom which has a capacity of 2,000 individuals. Seats will be located 6 feet apart on all sides. Employees will be wearing masks, gloves and receive a temperature check.

The Trump Campaign says they'll be performing temperature checks on each guest and giving out both hand sanitizer and masks to each attendee.

Pima County allows venues to operate at 50% capacity. The Westin La Paloma will be at 15% capacity for this event.

After hearing from the United States Secret Service on how they are preparing for the event amidst the pandemic, they told News 4 Tucson, "Since the beginning of this pandemic, the Secret Service has been working with our public safety partners and the White House medical unit to ensure the safety and security of all."

Topics discussed at the event will include the Trump Administration's support for men and women in law enforcement and their commitment to never "defund the police."