TUSD Board votes to comply with Gov. Ducey’s order, allowing at-risk youth to return to school

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey's executive orders requires Arizona schools to offer on-site learning Monday for students who need a place to go and are at risk.

On Tuesday, the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board voted to comply with that executive order.

During Tuesday's board meeting, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo defined who the district classifies as at-risk youth.

"Students in foster care, refugee students and high needs exceptional education students, will be the students that are prioritized for on-campus learning spaces at their schools that they've registered at immediately for August 17th," Trujillo said.

If the board failed to comply, they could have potentially lost millions of dollars in funding.

For those not at high risk, the return to even a hybrid model of learning may not be until six to seven weeks from now based on recommendations from the Pima County Health Department.

Currently, Trujillo says there are at least 2,000 children defined as at-risk that will be eligible to go to school in person come Monday. As for the number of at-risk children that will return, he says they'll just have to wait to see.

For those needing alternative care sites, the district will also be offering 16 sites for daycare.

Even with this week's vote, the board plans to have the return to school as a standing item on their agenda, so they can adapt to the ever-changing COVID-19 data.

