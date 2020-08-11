One man arrested, one dead, two with injuries after shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Weapons Misconduct after a fatal shooting on Tucson's Southside, Monday night.

According to officials, at approximately 8:00 p.m. an adult female called 911 to report that her fiance, 28-year-old Marco Orantez, had been shot outside of a residence in the 1600 block of West Ajo Way.

Police said 34-year-old Luis Tapia Jr. got into an argument with his neighbor, Oratnez, and his friends over a car parked in front of his home.

Tapia then grabbed a handgun and began shooting at the four individuals, three of which were struck, officials said.

Orantez was transported to banner University Medical Center (South) where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

One of the other victims was treated at Banner University Medical Center (Main) with life-threatening injuries, and the other was treated at St. Mary's Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials were able to locate Tapia at his residence, where detectives also found the handgun they believed was used.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives believe additional witnesses may have been present at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.