Arizona logs 1,213 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 45 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,213 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday and 45 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 188,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,199 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

On Monday, AZDHS reported 600 new cases and 4 deaths.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,276,952 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.4% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 126, 791

Pima: 18,381

Pinal: 8,509

Santa Cruz: 2,669

Cochise: 1,730

Yuma: 11,633

La Paz: 479

Mohave: 3,226

Yavapai: 2,040

Coconino: 3,128

Navajo: 5,391

Gila: 950

Graham: 555

Greenlee: 57

Apache: 3,197

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 247

45- 54: 289

55- 64: 640

65+: 3,012

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 22,952

20 - 44: 92,295

45- 54: 29,280

55-64: 22,314

65 and older: 21,536

UNKNOWN: 360

OTHER HEADLINES:

After a judge ruled that gyms should have the opportunity to reopen last week, the Arizona Department of Health Services released its benchmarks that will allow gyms, bars, nightclubs, water parks and tubing to reopen on Monday. READ HERE.

The University Of Arizona began a furlough program Monday for faculty and staff. For some professors and employees, the plan will likely mean between 30 and 39 days away from work, where people will be on furlough or flex time. CONTINUE READING

Several school districts around Southern Arizona kicked off the 2020-2021 school year online on Monday. The same day, Pima County Health Department officials met to discuss the plan for in-person classes moving forward.

Getting Answers: What if my pet shows signs of COVID-19?

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: