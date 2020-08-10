 Skip to Content

TPD identifies victim in fatal motorcycle collision

New
9:32 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officials identified 59-year-old Aaron Knosp as the motorcyclist who was killed on Satuday during a fatal car crash on Tucson's eastside.

Officers responded to the call of a fatal motorcycle collision that happened Saturday night at approximately 11:21 p.m. at South Kolb Road and East 19th Street.

According to witness interviews conducted by officers and traffic detectives, Knosp was riding northbound on Kolb Road preparing to make a right turn onto 19th Street when he was hit from behind by a 2003 Acura TL.

Knosp was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to officials.

According to officials, Interviews in conjuction with roadway evidence determined the excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

Witnesses said the Acura was traveling at excessive speeds between 80-100 miles per hour.

Roadway evidences spanned a distance of three blocks from North 19th Street.

The investiation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 88-CRIME.

Pablo Lopez

Pablo is the evening Digital Content Producer for KVOA. He studied at the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film