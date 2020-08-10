TPD identifies victim in fatal motorcycle collision

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officials identified 59-year-old Aaron Knosp as the motorcyclist who was killed on Satuday during a fatal car crash on Tucson's eastside.

Officers responded to the call of a fatal motorcycle collision that happened Saturday night at approximately 11:21 p.m. at South Kolb Road and East 19th Street.

According to witness interviews conducted by officers and traffic detectives, Knosp was riding northbound on Kolb Road preparing to make a right turn onto 19th Street when he was hit from behind by a 2003 Acura TL.

Knosp was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to officials.

According to officials, Interviews in conjuction with roadway evidence determined the excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

Witnesses said the Acura was traveling at excessive speeds between 80-100 miles per hour.

Roadway evidences spanned a distance of three blocks from North 19th Street.

The investiation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 88-CRIME.