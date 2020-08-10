Teachers, students and parents survive the first day of school

ORO VALLEY, Ariz (KVOA) - It is the first day of school in Southern Arizona. Usually we talk to students on their way to the classroom and parents dropping off their kids, but this year is totally different. Students are homeschooling and it is a challenge for teachers, parents and students.

"Just getting the kids to differentiate between being at home and going to school. We are not going to play and watch TV, we have to be in school," said Oro Valley Parent Tara Barrera.

Barrera has two kids at Innovation Academy, Gabby and Tony. They are doing their classes through Zoom.

"He {Tony} got on his first class and was so excited and said, "oh look there are my friends again!"

"I woke up, I got on this app called, Sea Salt and that is what is right here," said Gabby.

But Gabby said school at home is bitter-sweet.

"I am sad because I do not get to see my friends."

In Sahuarita, the Soto family is all smiles for the first day of school. Mom Krystal Pina said organization is key.

"On the side I have their books and their notebooks and as each day goes by, it is going to get more and more organized but right now, but everything is everywhere because each teacher is saying now pull this out. So once we know what they will be doing, we will set that out to make sure it's easily accessible," said Pina.

Her daughters said it is easy to do school because all the papers and pencils are organized.

"We can ask for them or go get them right away."

For now, the sisters are classmates. So News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter asked them how that is going.

"Sometimes they can be annoying. Yes! Like really annoying. Sometimes, but sometimes it can be fun!"

Potter asked the moms to share their advice for other parents out there.

"During recess time, make sure they are moving, jumping around just getting that energy out," said Barrera.

"Each of them have a job. That way they still feel like they are at school. They are contributing to how this "classroom" is working," said Pina.