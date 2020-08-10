N4T Investigators: COVID-19 Crackdown

TUCSON (KVOA) - There have been more than 500 complaints that some area businesses are not following the Governor's mandate to social distance and require masks filed in Pima County in just one month's time.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators found out just how valid the complaints are.

Of the 554 complaints that the Pima County Health Department received between June 23, 2020, and July 30, 2020 inspectors visited 40 businesses. Of those, they deemed only four non-compliant.

“Rather than people acting like vigilantly inspectors or taking a hostile approach they can talk to the owners," Kelly Walker, owner of Viva Coffee House said. "We can have a discussion... a conversation."

Walker said the county deemed his business non-compliant, but he made their recommended changes and the county took them off their list. It's a public list that calls out restaurants who the county said aren't following the Governor's coronavirus safety mandate.

A spokesperson for the county said they update their website weekly and businesses who fix their COVID-19 violations are taken off the page.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators spoke with the three businesses currently listed on the webpage. The owner of Frank's Sports Grill and Bar on Speedway Boulevard, Frank Mast said his dining room area was always in compliance. However, there was confusion over bar seating.

​"We thought that we were compliant because we only had 10 people and that was the rule," Mast said.

Once the inspector explained that did not apply to bar seating, Mast made changes.

​"We immediately changed it to the way they wanted it," Mast said.

He said his business is now in compliance.

The county also dinged Sonora Market on East 36th Street. The owner told the News 4 Tucson Investigators that they made the inspector's recommended changes. He said now everyone wears a mask.

One Papa John's location also made the county's list.

A spokesperson for the restaurant shared this statement, saying, "For the safety of our customers and employees, and in alignment with state and local regulations, all team members at our 9 Papa John’s Tucson locations are required to wear face masks. We take any violation of this requirement very seriously. The team member at our Broadway and Harrison location was wearing a mask improperly, resulting in a citation from the Pima County Health Department. The violation has since been corrected and we are committed to continued education and vigilance to ensure that all team members remain in compliance."

Understanding the mandate, training employees and now enforcing COVID-19 rules with their customers, too has been a tough job for many business owners trying to survive the pandemic themselves.

Anyone can file a complaint and it only takes two for an inspector to stop by.

There are 29 Pima County inspectors working full-time to keep businesses compliant. A spokesperson for the county said it's looking to add three more positions.

A business can end up on the county's website if a second complaint is made within 48 hours after the business has been made aware of the first complaint and has been given a copy of the rules. Then an inspector can visit the business. If they find the second complaint to be valid then the business is posted on the county's website.

Most of the business owners we talked to said they are just focused on surviving the economic shutdown while adjusting to ever-changing.

"We're just trying to survive. We got shut down for two-and-a-half months with no income at all," Mast said.

The county said it expects owners to enforce the COVID-19 safety rules but it does not provide enforcement training and assistance to owners or an avenue to report non-compliant customers.

The county's list of establishments deemed to be out of compliance with Pima County Resolution No. 2020-49, requiring everyone in Pima County to wear a mask in public places when unable to keep six feet distance from others, including employees working with customers can be found here.

