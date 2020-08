TUCSON (KVOA) - Rincon Valley Fire responded to a hiker rescue in Saguaro National Park on Monday.

Paramedics made contact with the two males, one 22 years old and the other 27 years old, at about 1.8 miles from the Tanque Verde Ridge Trailhead, officials reported.

Officials say the two hikers suffered from dehydration and minor injuries but appear to be in stable condition

Search and Rescue, along with park personnel were also on the scene.