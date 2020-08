TUCSON (KVOA) - An unidentified motorcyclist has died after being rear ended by a vehicle going 80-100mph according to Tucson Police investigatiors.

The accident happened on the corner of Kolb and 19th street, as the motorcyclist was positioned to turn eastbound on 19th street after driving northbound on Kolb.

Investigators believe that speed and impairment was a factor in the crash. The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.