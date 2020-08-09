 Skip to Content

Bicyclist dead after vehicle collision in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police and Tucson Fire responded to a vehicle bicyclist collision on Saturday around 10:00 p.m. off 3300 East Grant.

Police say after an investigation they determined a man riding a bicycle was heading east bound on Grant getting ready to make a turn when a vehicle struck him.

The man who has not yet been identified was pronounced dead on scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing.

The driver immediately stopped and remained on scene after the incident.

Officers say the driver wasn't speeding and that no arrests or charges will be filed.

Denelle Confair

