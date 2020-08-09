Bicyclist dead after vehicle collision in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police and Tucson Fire responded to a vehicle bicyclist collision on Saturday around 10:00 p.m. off 3300 East Grant.

Police say after an investigation they determined a man riding a bicycle was heading east bound on Grant getting ready to make a turn when a vehicle struck him.

The man who has not yet been identified was pronounced dead on scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing.

The driver immediately stopped and remained on scene after the incident.

Officers say the driver wasn't speeding and that no arrests or charges will be filed.