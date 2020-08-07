Autism Fair goes virtual

TUCSON (KVOA) - The annual Autism Fair is still happening this year, but this time it's going virtual.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona will host the virtual walk and fair on Saturday, Sept. 26.

They will still feature opening ceremonies, live panel discussions and resource fair vendors.

Registration for the event is now open. People wanting to attend can buy tickets on the autism society's website to have full access to the event come September.

The event is aimed to help families receive resources and information on how to navigate autism.

"We want to be that village for families and help them navigate autism. We have bilingual staff that helps families navigate, we have bilingual resources, we have information referral specialists who will help hold families hands," said Brie Seward, with the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

The event was scheduled for April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the event, click here.