Parent of child with special needs worries with school around the corner

TUCSON (KVOA) - School is right around the corner. As Tucson Unified School District kicking off its 2020 fall semester on Monday, students, parents and administration have been debating on how the upcoming school should look during the pandemic all summer long.

Tasha McAdams and other parents from TUSD have been studying up on how to prepare for the year.

"It was a pain," McAdams said.

McAdams said her son's needs were left off the TUSD study guide. Her son is on the autism spectrum. Prior to this year, McAdams said she had no problem getting the same teacher for her son every year.

However, this year, that almost changed.

"All of a sudden she called me and said she wasn't going to be his teacher," McAdams said. "She would be on campus and someone online would be his teacher."

Much of the plan for online schooling was centered around the use of technology. McAdams said regarding her son's learning, this cannot be done through a simple online, multiple-choice exam.

"My child with autism doesn't know to use a computer," McAdams said. "He is going to suffer all year."

But she said she worries that if her son has to go to school in person, he could get COVID-19. McAdams said this choice was unfair.

"Am I okay with risking my child's health, so his original teacher can teach him?" McAdams said. "At one point, I didn't know."

On Thursday, McAdams was finally given a different format to this already difficult exam.

"The teacher did have a discussion and they ended up dividing the class with that my son is in -- the autism self-contained," McAdams said. "Then my son's teacher will teach him online."

At first, she said that this was set up for failure, but is now thankful their family has the chance to fill in the black.

"We are our kids' voice. We are our kids' advocates. I'm my son's voice," McAdams said. "I speak for him and if I don't speak up, there is no changes made."