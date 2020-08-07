No Relief: Congress & White House Fail To Reach Coronavirus Deal

(NBC News) Negotiations on a proposed coronavirus relief bill ended Friday with no deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed White House negotiators, saying they were unwilling to meet in the middle.

"I offered to them, we'll take down a trillion if you add a trillion in. They said absolutely not," Pelosi said.

Some of the biggest hang ups in negotiations are extending enhanced $600 unemployment benefits and offering further aid to state and local governments.

President Trump says he's considering an executive order to address evictions, unemployment benefits and a payroll tax cut, but there are looming questions over whether he could legally go around Congress.

Meanwhile, time is running out for the workers and small business owners struggling to hang on.

"Pretty soon, I'll be selling my house to try to keep this restaurant alive," says cafe owner Silvana Salcido Esparza. "My message to Washington, D.C. is: Stop bickering with each other."

